Chandigarh launches School’s Millet Mission

Published on Jan 14, 2023 02:24 AM IST

Under the mission, live millets recipes will be showcased to spread awareness and promote millets at schools within Chandigarh

Chandigarh launcheed the Millet Mission at its schools. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg inaugurated Chandigarh school’s millet mission in an event organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10 on Friday.

The mission, launched under the food safety department of Chandigarh administration in association with department of school education and Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management (CIHM) and Catering Technology, will promote consumption of millets in schools across the city.

Under the mission, live millets recipes will be showcased to spread awareness and promote millets.

School education department director HPS Brar and CIHM principal Vishal Kalia were also present on the occasion.

2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets and the union government has decided to celebrate IYOM 2023 across India. Millets are considered as the powerhouses of nutrition, having high nutritive value. They are now regarded as Nutri Cereals for the purposes of production, consumption, and trade.

