 Chandigarh: Lawyer who ‘posed’ as judge sent to judicial custody - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Lawyer who ‘posed’ as judge sent to judicial custody

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2024 08:44 AM IST

On Monday, the advocate driving an SUV was booked for impersonation by police after his alleged bid to get off easy after being stopped by the traffic police for a violation on Sunday

A local court on Wednesday issued a notice to Chandigarh Police on the bail application moved by a lawyer arrested for allegedly posing as a judicial officer in Chandigarh on Monday. As Prakash Singh’s one-day remand ended on Wednesday, he was sent to judicial custody. The plea is listed for arguments on May 23.

As Prakash Singh’s one-day remand ended on Wednesday, he was sent to judicial custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Monday, the advocate driving an SUV was booked for impersonation by police after his alleged bid to get off easy after being stopped by the traffic police for a violation on Sunday. The incident drew widespread attention after a six-minute video of the altercation between the accused and the traffic police surfaced on social media.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) on Tuesday sent him notice under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961, asking him to appear in person or through some advocate to present his side of the story.

