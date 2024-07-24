Chandigarh: Lawyers’ strike enters day 2, Bar bodies vow support

Scores of litigants who came for the hearing for their cases, continue to face harassment at the district courts in Sector 43 on the second consecutive day with the District Bar Association (DBA) continuing their protest against the proposed draft of Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act- 2019. The members of the association abstained from work even on Tuesday and protested against the proposed Act. (HT Photo)

The members of the association abstained from work even on Tuesday and protested against the proposed Act. The Bar Association of Punjab and Haryana high court also condemned the action of Chandigarh administration strongly for sending the proposed draft of the act for notification and implementation to the parliament session and have stated that if the said proposed act is not recalled or stayed by the administration then they will support and join the protest by DBA Chandigarh.

The executive body of the Debt Recovery Tribunal Chandigarh has also condemned the move of the Chandigarh administration for sending the draft of Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act 2019 for its notification and has also extended its support to DBA Chandigarh. The executive body of the Central Administrative Tribunal has also extended its support to protest against the proposed Act. Besides, the Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association also extended its support to the DBA.

The executive committee of the DBA Chandigarh has decided to intensify the protest against the Chandigarh administration since authorities have not approached the executive body of the DBA Chandigarh till the filing of this report to resolve the matter. The members of the association will take out a protest march against UT administration on Wednesday at 11 am from the district court towards the Chandigarh Judicial Academy light point and further to the Sector 52 roundabout. Work will remain suspended till further decision by the General House of DBA Chandigarh, the association said.