Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi
Chandigarh: Litigants suffer as lawyers continue strike

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 23, 2024 07:14 AM IST

District Bar Association president advocate Rohit Khullar said a general house meeting has been convened on Wednesday to decide further course of action

Advocates at the district court continued to suspend work for the fifth consecutive working day on Tuesday resulting in harassment of scores of litigants. District Bar Association (DBA) president advocate Rohit Khullar said a general house meeting has been convened on Wednesday to decide further course of action.

Advocates at the district court continued to suspend work for the fifth consecutive working day on Tuesday resulting in harassment of scores of litigants. (HT File)
The lawyers had decided to suspend on October 16 to protest against alleged police inaction in the murder of former District Bar Association (DBA) secretary Neeraj Hans on October 7.

It was discussed that three cross-FIRs had been registered in the case, but no concrete action had been taken so far by the police, including no arrest.

The three cross-FIRs were registered following the death of Hans, 41, who lost his life allegedly after being punched in the chest during an argument with fellow advocates in the parking lot of the District Courts Complex in Sector 43. Hans was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed after some time.

