Bajwa seeks audit of expenditure on AAP roadshow

Chandigarh : Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday urged the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for a special audit of the government's "unauthorised expenditure" on Aam Aadmi Party's roadshow before it took over.

In a letter to CAG Girish Chandra Murmu, Bajwa claimed that the government spent ₹1.13 crore on the AAP’s roadshow on March 13, 2022, before Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the chief minister.

He said the roadshow took place after the declaration of the election results and before the new government took office.

According to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, 925 buses were used for the roadshow, he said in a statement.

The Congress leader said the election code of conduct expired at 5.30 pm on March 12 whereas the government’s communication directing the pooling of buses for the roadshow at the government’s expense was sent on March 11.

“Considering the magnitude of the expenditure and its potential impact on public funds, I request your intervention to conduct a special audit,” he wrote to Murmu, urging him to looking into the legality and justification of expenditure.