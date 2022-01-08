Chandigarh: Male foetus found in GMSH-16 toilet

A four-month-old male foetus was found in a toilet of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Thursday. Police have lodged an FIR under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Dr Namita of the hospital’s gynaecology department.

Man held with 32,000 banned tablets in Zirakpur

Mohali The Zirakpur police arrested a man after recovering 32,000 banned lomotil tablets from him on Friday. The accused, Saddam Hussain, hails from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from a naka at Bhuda Chowk, Zirakpur, following a tip-off. Zirakpur SHO Onkar Singh Brar said Hussain failed to produce any bill for the tablets. He was booked under the NDPS Act and sent to one-day police remand by a local court.

Reshuffle in UT administration

Chandigarh Newly joined IAS officer Purva Garg been assigned the charges of additional managing director, CITCO; special CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd; labour commissioner; registrar, cooperative societies; director, food and supplies; and director, information technology (IT). Earlier, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh was holding the charges of labour commissioner and registrar, cooperative societies, while Nitika Pawar was director, food and supplies, and IT.

Jewellery thief caught by house owner

Chandigarh A 26-year-old man was nabbed while stealing gold jewellery from a Manimajra house on Friday. The accused, Gaurav, of Ram Darbar, was caught by home owner, Mintu Kumar. Police said Gaurav had broken into the house and was stealing jewellery from an almirah, when the family returned and caught him. He was booked under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC, and sent to two-day police remand by a local court.

Owners of 30 more immigration firms booked

Chandigarh Continuing their special drive against unregistered immigration consultancy companies, the local police have booked the owners of 30 more firms operating from Sectors 17 and 22. “We have registered two separate cases after 30 companies in business of consultancy were found running without providing their antecedents to police,” said Om Parkash, SHO, Sector 17. On Thursday, owners of 29 such firms in Sector 34 were booked.

HC directs school to restore student’s classes

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Doon Public School, Panchkula, to immediately restore online classes and exams of a nine-year-old student, who was allegedly barred owing to non-payment of school fee. The student had approached the high court, alleging that her classes were discontinued on November 11 over non-payment of “other charges”, even as she had paid tuition fee, etc. Even after the charges were paid on December 24, the online classes were not restored. Complaints were also made to state authorities, but they did not act. HC has sought response by April 6.

34-year-old held with 23gm heroin

Chandigarh The operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested Sandeep Singh, alias Soni, 34, after recovering 23gm heroin from his possession. The accused, a resident of Burail, was nabbed at the Sector 27 A/B dividing road on Thursday. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Two arrested for gambling

Chandigarh Police arrested two men for gambling from separate parts of the city. Jaswinder Kumar, alias Sanjeev Kumar, 42, of Hallomajra, was caught playing satta near Meat Market, Hallomajra. ₹6,500 in cash were recovered from him. Subham Verma, 24, of Saketri, Panchkula, was found playing satta near Kumar Rasoi, Sector 37. ₹10,350 in cash were found in his possession. Separate cases under the Gambling Act were registered and both accused were later released on bail.