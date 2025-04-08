Chandigarh: Man attacks parents, cousin, help with knife after altercation over property deal

A 35-year-old man launched a vicious attack on his parents, a cousin and a domestic help with a knife at their house in Sector 44 following a heated discussion over a property deal. Chandigarh Police said the motive behind the attack was unclear, however as per initial probe, it was known that the argument stemmed from a heated discussion over the purchase of a plot. (HT)

The accused, Puneet Mahajan, was arrested by the Sector 34 police shortly after the incident. According to police, the attack took place on Sunday afternoon.

An enraged Puneet first hit his 64-year-old mother, Saroj Mahajan, on the head with a glass jug.

When his father, Satish Mahajan, 72, tried to intervene, Puneet stabbed him multiple times with a knife. The domestic help, Pushpa, 35, who rushed from the kitchen on hearing the commotion, was also stabbed.

Puneet’s cousin Atul, who lives on the ground floor, was injured when he tried to snatch the knife from the accused.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a PCR call and found the victims soaked in blood, with the accused still at the house. He was immediately taken into custody.

All injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where they are undergoing treatment.

In his complaint, the accused’s father claimed that he threatened to kill them. As per the family, the accused has anger issues. He has been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 34 police station.