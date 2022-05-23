Chandigarh man beaten to death over parking
A 24-year-old man was beaten to death after a dispute over parking of a two-wheeler in the congested Mori Gate area of Manimajra late on Saturday night.
The incident was captured on CCTV, on the basis of which the four assailants besides their friend Rahul, with whom the victim had an argument over parking in the afternoon, have been identified and booked. Their names have not been revealed yet. All belong to Mauli Jagran, said police.
Even last year in July, a 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour following a quarrel over parking a two-wheeler at Indira Colony in Panchkula’s Sector 16.
The victim in the present case has been identified as Suraj Kumar, who lived at Mori Gate and worked as a sanitation worker with the municipal corporation. To supplement his income, he also used to work with a wedding band. He is survived by his parents, an elder sister and younger brother.
According to police, Suraj had an altercation over parking of Rahul’s two-wheeler, also in his 20s, near his house while he was leaving for work . Later, he returned home and was going to the market at night to purchase milk when Rahul’s four friends allegedly waylaid him around 11:30 pm.
The CCTV footage shows one of the suspects punching Suraj on the head. As Suraj fell, the suspect kicked and punched him again before the four fled leaving the victim listless on the ground. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Manimajra, where he was declared brought dead.
Police said Suraj was already in a poor health. His family members alleged there were some bloodstains found on his clothes besides an injury mark on the neck, though cops didn’t confirm this.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station. No arrest has been made yet.
Police said Rahul earlier used to live near Suraj’s house but had shifted recently. A police official, who did not wish to be named, said teams have raided houses of all the suspects, but they are on the run.
Meanwhile, the victim was cremated by his family after his postmortem was conducted on Sunday. The report is awaited, said police.
-
Heat wave: SSP orders special care of police dogs, horses
Horses of the mounted police and dogs of the canine squad maintained by Prayagraj police are also feeling the impact of soaring temperatures. Aware of their importance for the police force, the SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar visited the stables and the kennel and ordered that cooling be ensured in areas where animals were kept. Prayagraj police has 18 horses in its stables and four dogs including two Labradors and two German Shepherds.
-
6.6% of city’s fully vaccinated beneficiaries have taken precautionary doses
Mumbai: Though only 3.5% of Maharashtra's fully Covid-19 vaccinated beneficiaries have taken the precautionary doses, Mumbai leads as 6.6% of its fully vaccinated population receiving the doses. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 new Covid-19 cases with zero deaths, taking the caseload to 7,882,802, while the toll remained at 147,856. The toll for Mumbai remained at 19,566. In Mumbai, 9,629,719 beneficiaries took both doses of their vaccine, of which 638,452 beneficiaries have taken their precaution dose.
-
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Policy for victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment, says HC
The Delhi high court has refused to grant relief to a woman who sought employment under a rehabilitation policy for the victim families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the central scheme only envisages that preference should be given during recruitment and does not make appointment mandatory in the absence of any hiring exercise.
-
Raj Thackeray alleges bid to ‘trap’ him, party workers in UP
Mumbai: Days after postponing his visit to Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray trained his gun at the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that there was a ploy to “trap” him and his party workers in Uttar Pradesh. Raj indirectly pointed fingers at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying that the leaders from Maharashtra were part of the game plan. The U-turn on Sunday at his Pune rally has surprised many.
-
Despite reduction, fuel prices remain high in Maha
A day after the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6, respectively, the price of petrol dropped by ₹9.16 and that of diesel by ₹7.49 in Mumbai. The petrol was available at ₹111.35 a litre while the diesel was priced at ₹97.28 per litre. Despite the reduction in petrol and diesel prices dealers have stated that the fuel prices are costlier than neighbouring states.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics