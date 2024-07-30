 Chandigarh: Man booked for sacrilege at Sector 14 gurdwara - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Chandigarh: Man booked for sacrilege at Sector 14 gurdwara

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 30, 2024 09:40 AM IST

The incident took place at 7.45 pm on Sunday, when Visnod Kumar, holding a cigarette, attempted to smoke inside the darbar hall of the gurdwara in Panjab University, Sector 14, Chandigarh

A 38-year-old man was booked for sacrilege at the gurdwara premises in Panjab University, Sector 14, on Sunday.

Police have registered a case under Section 299, 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (iStock)
Police have registered a case under Section 299, 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (iStock)

The incident took place at 7.45 pm when Visnod Kumar, holding a cigarette, attempted to smoke inside the darbar hall of the gurdwara.

Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon, entered the premises with a cigarette in his hand. His actions were immediately noticed by the students present in the gurdwara, who intervened and brought him outside the hall.

Upon being confronted, Kumar allegedly argued with the students and audaciously declared his intention to smoke inside the darbar hall while chanting religious slogans.

Kashmir Singh, one of the complainants, promptly called university security and called the police. The police upon arrival took Kumar into custody, escorting him to the police post inside the university.

Police have registered a case under Section 299, 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kumar.

Chandigarh: Man booked for sacrilege at Sector 14 gurdwara
