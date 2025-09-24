Chandigarh: Man booked for sending obscene letters to woman

Police have booked a 55-year-old man for allegedly sending vulgar and obscene letters to a woman by impersonating under a false name, causing her and her family severe mental harassment. The case was registered after CCTV footage from a city post office confirmed his involvement. The complainant also alleged that the incident left her terrified and she was unable to even send her daughter to college, fearing surveillance and stalking (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint filed by a 55-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 37-D, she began receiving objectionable letters at her residence, written under a fictitious name. The content of the letters, she said, caused her and her children “grave mental harassment and anxiety.”

Alarmed, the complainant approached the Sector-17 post office, where staff revealed that the letters had been posted from the Sector-23 branch. On checking CCTV footage from the Sector-23 post office, the complainant and her family identified the accused as Dilip Kumar Kansal, a resident of the same sector. The footage reportedly showed him carrying the letters at the time of postage.

The complainant also alleged that the incident left her terrified and she was unable to even send her daughter to college, fearing surveillance and stalking.

Police officials confirmed that an online complaint was first filed on August 26 and subsequent inquiry revealed the matter to be of a serious nature. Following verification of CCTV evidence, a case under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Sector-39 police station on Monday.

Police said the preserved CCTV footage and the letters would form key evidence in the matter.