Chandigarh man caught for not wearing mask in lockdown held guilty by court

Published on Oct 29, 2022 04:08 AM IST

The court of judicial magistrate first class Mayank Marwaha imposed a fine of ₹200 on the convict, Mohammad Tohid, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh, as punishment

While patrolling during the Covid-19 lockdown in Maloya, Chandigarh, on April 28, 2020, a police team had spotted the accused coming from the Maloya auto stand without a face mask. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A local court on Friday convicted a man who was booked for not wearing a face mask during the Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

The court of judicial magistrate first class Mayank Marwaha imposed a fine of 200 on the convict, Mohammad Tohid, a resident of Maloya, as punishment.

While patrolling during the lockdown in Maloya on April 28, 2020, a police team had spotted Tohid coming from the Maloya auto stand without a face mask. Therefore, he was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution examined three witnesses who all corroborated the incident. However, Tohid claimed that he was falsely accused. He added that since there was no independent witness, he should be acquitted.

The court observed that merely due to the reason that no independent witness had been examined, the investigation could not be tagged doubtful. The court, hence, held him guilty and imposed a fine of 200.

