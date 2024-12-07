Chandigarh: Man duped of 2 lakh in ATM card fraud at Sector-43 bus stand

A man was allegedly duped of ₹2.1 lakh in an ATM card swap fraud at the Sector 43 bus stand on November 26. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter on Thursday. In his complaint to the police, the victim, Mahavir Prasad, a resident of Mohali, said he was attempting to withdraw money from an ATM at the bus stand. (HT)

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Mahavir Prasad, a resident of Mohali, said he was attempting to withdraw money from an ATM at the bus stand. An unidentified person standing behind him, on the pretext of offering assistance when the withdrawal attempt failed, managed to switch his ATM card with another one and left the scene unnoticed.

The victim only realised the fraud later, when multiple unauthorised transactions amounting to ₹2.1 lakh were made from his account between November 26 and November 29.

A case under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 36 police station.