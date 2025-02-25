Chandigarh: Man gets 6-year jail in stabbing case over 2,000 dispute

A local court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to six years of imprisonment for stabbing another man over a financial dispute of just ₹2,000. The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict Balwant. The court found Balwant guilty under IPC Sections 324 and 326 (attack with a sharp weapon) and sentenced him to six years in prison. (HT Photo)

The case dates back to November 28, 2023, when Sector-17 police registered an FIR against Balwant, who hails from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, following an altercation. According to the prosecution, Harpreet Singh, an employee at a petrol pump in Sector-17, witnessed the incident and reported it to the police. He stated that around 9:30pm, he saw Balwant and another youth, Rakesh, engaged in a heated argument, which escalated when Balwant suddenly attacked Rakesh with a knife.

Harpreet attempted to intervene but was threatened by Balwant, forcing him to flee. The injured Rakesh was later admitted to the Sector-16 hospital. During the court proceedings, Rakesh testified that he had borrowed ₹2,000 from Balwant but failed to repay it on time, leading to the attack.

While the charge of attempted murder could not be proven, the court found Balwant guilty under IPC Sections 324 and 326 (attack with a sharp weapon). After hearing both sides, the judge sentenced him to six years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹30,000.