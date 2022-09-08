Chandigarh man held for stealing gym equipment
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing weight plates and other gym equipment from a vacant plot in Industrial Area, Phase 2
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing weight plates and other gym equipment from a vacant plot in Industrial Area, Phase 2.
The accused has been identified as Virender Kumar alias Bona (25) of Manimajra.
The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the owner of the plot, Jogindra Yadav of Deep Complex, Manimajra. He said the theft had taken place on the intervening night of September 4 and 5.
Police said Virender was arrested from a checkpost in Industrial Area, Phase 2, while he was going to sell the gym plates to a scrap dealer in an auto. Fifty-three of the stolen gym plates were recovered from him,
Police officials said that they will present the accused in court on Thursday and ask that he be sent to judicial custody.
A theft case has been registered against him.
Two thefts reported
Meanwhile, one Sandeep Soni of New Darshani Bagh, Manimajra, alleged that his laptop, headphones and a copy of his Aadhar card were stolen from his house between September 3 and September 4.
Also, one Nanhey of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, said that an unidentified person stole two mobile phones from his house on September 4.
Theft cases have been registered for both these incidents.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to fraudsters
Two city residents reportedly fell prey to fraudsters. One Nitin Garg of Sector 42-B told police that he was cheated of ₹49,990 by an unidentified person who called him regarding updating his PAN card details on March 15. Also, a woman from Sector 49 was cheated of ₹3.86 lakh by unidentified persons through a website on February 1. Cheating cases have been registered in both incidents.
Tewari reviews implementation of welfare schemes in Mohali
Lok Sabha member from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tiwari, on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) at the meeting hall of the district administrative complex in Mohali. Tiwari reviewed the implementation of central and state government welfare schemes in the district and directed officials to use the funds received under them in a transparent manner.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics