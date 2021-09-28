Chandigarh: Man rides away his impounded bike, booked for theft

A case of theft has been registered against a man, who took away his motorcycle impounded by the Chandigarh traffic police by using a duplicate key, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satpal Singh of the Chandigarh Police’s traffic wing stated in his complaint that accused Rohit was stopped for violation on September 27.

“He had violated the pedestrian crossing (zebra line) rules and the number plate on his bike was also improper. As he could not produce the vehicle’s documents, his motorcycle was impounded,” he added.

The ASI said that he had then parked the two-wheeler on a footpath and kept its keys with him.

“But while I was busy in the process of impounding another motorcycle, Rohit drove away his bike using a duplicate key he had on him,” the cop said.

The FIR has been registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-26 police station.