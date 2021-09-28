Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man rides away his impounded bike, booked for theft
The man, who was stopped by Chandigarh Police for traffic rule violation, took away his impounded bike using a duplicate key. (Image for representational purpose)
Chandigarh: Man rides away his impounded bike, booked for theft

ASI Satpal Singh of the Chandigarh Police’s traffic wing said the accused had jumped zebra line following which his bike was impounded
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:19 PM IST

A case of theft has been registered against a man, who took away his motorcycle impounded by the Chandigarh traffic police by using a duplicate key, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satpal Singh of the Chandigarh Police’s traffic wing stated in his complaint that accused Rohit was stopped for violation on September 27.

“He had violated the pedestrian crossing (zebra line) rules and the number plate on his bike was also improper. As he could not produce the vehicle’s documents, his motorcycle was impounded,” he added.

The ASI said that he had then parked the two-wheeler on a footpath and kept its keys with him.

“But while I was busy in the process of impounding another motorcycle, Rohit drove away his bike using a duplicate key he had on him,” the cop said.

The FIR has been registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-26 police station.

