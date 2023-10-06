Chandigarh man who stabbed wife jailed for five years

A 44-year-old man who had stabbed his wife multiple times, suspecting her of infidelity, has been sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

Following investigation, Chandigarh Police had arrested Lal Bahadur and recovered the weapon used in the crime from bushes near the Hallomajra government school. (iStock)

The court of additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Lal Bahadur, a resident of Hallomajra, who was convicted under Section 307 (attempt to murder case) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case dates back to August 12, 2019, when a police team present in Behlana village received a wireless message that a woman had been stabbed near Hallomajra light point.

On reaching there, police found that the injured woman was taken to the dispensary in Hallomajra in a PCR vehicle and further referred to GMCH, Sector 32.

At the hospital, a relative shared the victim, Neelam, was married to Lal Bahadur for the past eight years. Her husband used to suspect her of having extra-marital affairs, which led to frequent arguments between the couple.

The relative said on August 12, she and Neelam left for work around 8.40 am. When they reached near the Hallomajra dispensary, Neelam’s husband stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon in the face, neck and upper body. As she collapsed on the road, Bahadur fled the spot.

Following investigation, police had arrested Bahadur and recovered the weapon used in the crime from bushes near the Hallomajra government school.

