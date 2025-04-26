Chandigarh: Manmohan Singh’s daughter recounts his days at Panjab University

Noted author and daughter of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Daman Singh, unveiled his memorial plaque at Arts Block 3 of Panjab University (PU) on Friday. Daman Singh, daughter of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, unveiling his memorial plaque at Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Honouring the legacy of its most illustrious alumnus and former faculty member, the varsity formally renamed the block, which houses the department of economics, as Dr Manmohan Singh Hall through the vibrant ceremony.

The PU’s Arts Block 3 building that has been named after the former prime minister. (HT)

Daman reminisced about her father’s time in Chandigarh during the event, where his grandson Raghav Tankha was also present.

She discussed how after meeting her mother, Gursharan Kaur, her father had shifted to Chandigarh and had always wanted to settle here, but fate had other things planned for them. She reflected on her father’s journey from pre-partition Punjab and how he had lost his grandfather in the communal violence and had opposed it his whole life. She said that most people know him as a civil servant but only a few remember him as a teacher, and that he remained a scholar throughout his life. She also read a few excerpts from some of his speeches.

During the interaction with the audience, former vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover also bought up how the former prime minister, during his visit to the campus in 2018, had said that he would donate his books to PU, and asked if the family would be willing to do this now as circumstances have changed. However, Daman didn’t commit to it.

Later in the evening, Daman and Raghav visited the department of economics, the alma mater of Manmohan Singh. They also visited his official room, which displayed his several books and photographs, offering a glimpse into his life at the university.