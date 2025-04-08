Chandigarh: Masked thieves flee empty-handed after botched bank heist

Two masked men attempted to loot the Manimajra branch of Axis Bank on late Sunday night, but fled empty-handed after failing to break open the lockers, police said. Chandigarh Police said they were alerted by the bank’s surveillance team about suspicious activity on the bank premises. (HT)

The entire break-in attempt was captured on the bank’s CCTV cameras and has become key evidence in the ongoing investigation.

According to police, the accused broke into the premises by damaging a four-inch portion of the rear wall of the bank, located at SCO Number 916, Pocket Number 6, Manimajra. The incident occurred around 2.30 am on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

Footage from the surveillance cameras shows two men with their faces covered, forcing their way into the bank. Once inside, they used iron tools in an attempt to pry open the lockers.

One of the intruders used a mobile phone flashlight to illuminate the area while the other repeatedly tried to break into the lockers. Despite multiple attempts, both lockers remained intact.

The thieves struggled for a considerable amount of time, taking turns in trying to force open the lockers. Eventually, after repeated failures, they abandoned the attempt and fled the bank without stealing anything.

Police said they were alerted by the bank’s surveillance team about suspicious activity at the premises. A PCR team was despatched and reached the spot within minutes, but the accused had already escaped.

DSP Vijay Singh confirmed that although the burglars managed to enter the bank, no cash or valuables were stolen. “We are conducting raids to identify and apprehend the culprits. CCTV footage is being closely examined to trace their movements before and after the crime,” he added.

A case under Sections 305, 331(4), 62, and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on the complaint of Rajan Popli, the branch manager.