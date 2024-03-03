Chandigarh mayor calls MC budget meeting on March 6

Newly appointed mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor will convene municipal corporation’s annual budget meeting on March 6, just two days after the polls for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor on March 4. After approval from the House, the budget will be sent to the Chandigarh administration for final approval. (HT PHOTO)

Usually held in the first week of February, the meeting was scheduled as such by BJP’s Manoj Sonkar, who was previously declared the mayor on January 30.

However, following the mayoral poll fiasco reaching the Supreme Court over allegations of rigging, the apex court had stayed the meeting upon reviewing a video of the presiding official deliberately tampering with eight votes.

Settling the dust on the weeks-long controversy, the Supreme Court on February 20 had overturned the poll result and declared AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor as the mayor.

After approval from the House, the budget will be sent to the UT administration for final approval. As the financial year starts from April 1, the budget should get UT’s go-ahead before March 31 to allow financial transactions under various heads.