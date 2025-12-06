Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla attends ‘Days of Moscow in India’ event in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 03:12 am IST

The reception, held at a private hotel in Delhi, highlighted the deepening cultural and economic ties between the two nations. Mayor Babla was welcomed by senior officials and interacted with key delegates, strengthening Chandigarh’s engagement in international cooperation and cultural exchange.

Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla attended a reception hosted by the Government of Moscow in New Delhi, as part of the “Days of Moscow in India” celebrations. The event was organised by the Department for International Economic and International Relations of Moscow in collaboration with Roscongress International, bringing together distinguished dignitaries, diplomats, cultural representatives, and policymakers from India and Russia.

Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla during a reception hosted by the Government of Moscow in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
The evening showcased performances by renowned Russian artists, including the celebrated folk ensemble “Lyubo-Milo”, the “BIS-QUIT Band”, and the winner of the Russian edition of The Voice, Hieromonk Photius. Their performances celebrated the artistic heritage of Moscow and symbolised the spirit of friendship between India and Russia.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Moscow Government, stating that such cultural exchanges play a crucial role in building bridges between people and strengthening global partnerships.

Babla also expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the organisers and acknowledged the significance of India–Russia relations, which continue to evolve through shared values, mutual respect, and cooperative initiatives.

