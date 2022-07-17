Chandigarh mayor lays foundation stone of vet hospital
City mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon laid the foundation stone of veterinary hospital at Gaushala, Raipur Kalan, on Saturday.
The foundation stone was laid in the presence of municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, local area councillor Harjeet Singh and several other senior officers.
Laying the foundation stone of the significant project, the mayor said, “With the upcoming gaushala having the capacity to house around 1,000 cows, the MC has taken the initiative to provide specialised veterinary services through establishment of the hospital.”
“The veterinary hospital will be built at a cost of ₹3.32 crore and will be completed in nine months. The building, which will cover an area of 4,298 square feet, will have rooms for doctors, an operation theatre, ultrasound room, X-ray room. It will also have a separate building for ailing animals, including a control room-cum-sale counter, recovery room, examination hall, animal pen, attendant room and washroom facilities.”
Mitra said the gaushala will help manage stray cattle scientifically using inexpensive techniques, involving low cost comfortable housing, feeding and healthcare facilities.
-
Bolero hits ambulance; driver, woman killed, 3 injured in Mahendragarh
An ambulance driver and a woman, who had given birth to a girl child a day earlier, died and three others received injuries after a Bolero hit an ambulance in Mahendragarh on Friday night, the police said. In his complaint to the police, Pawan Saini of Narnaul said his wife Rashmi was admitted to Rohtak's PGIMS, where she delivered a girl child on July 10.
-
Will apprise voters of govt’s scams, says Abhay Chautala
Indian National Lok Dal secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday said his party will apprise the people of the different scams that took place during the tenure of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Chautala was in Ambala to chair a party workers' meeting as part of his statewide outreach plan ahead of the party's founder and former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal's birthday celebrations in Fatehabad on September 25.
-
Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for abducting, raping teen in Panipat
A fast-track court in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment convicting him of raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl. The father of the victim had filed a complaint with the police on March 19, 2020, about the missing of his daughter at the Israna police station of Panipat district. On his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 365 of the IPC and started the investigation.
-
Mohali admn kicks off state’s flagship green scheme
The district administration and forest department kicked off the state's flagship green scheme, 'Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Laher' at the City Park, Sector 68, on Saturday. A single-day plantation drive and van mahotsav was organised at Sector 68, and plantation drives were simultaneously held at 50 sites. Around 20,000 saplings were planted. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and deputy commissioner Amit Talwar were among those in attendence.
-
Monsoon misery: Road cave-ins turn Panchkula roads into motorists’ nightmare
With the arrival of the monsoon, multiple road cave-ins and uneven potholed roads have turned the roads in Panchkula into a veritable nightmare for motorists. Two other cave-ins were reported in a residential area in Sector 7 and next to the Sector 10/11-15/16 roundabout. While these roads fall under the jurisdiction of MC, its commissioner Dharamvir Singh said he was unaware of the cave-ins, but the roads will be repaired at the earliest.
