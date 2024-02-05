Chandigarh mayoral poll: ‘Tight slap’ on the face of BJP, says Punjab AAP on SC observation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court observation on the issue of rigging in the Chandigarh mayoral election, calling it a “tight slap on the face” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kang said the AAP-Congress combine had 20 votes whereas the BJP only had 16, but they declared eight votes of the alliance invalid to elect their own mayor. (ANI file)

Addressing a press conference to thank the apex court, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the remarks of the Supreme Court that “what happened in Chandigarh mayoral elections is a mockery of democracy and they will not allow democracy to be murdered like this” are significant.

“The entire nation witnessed the working style of the BJP on January 30. It not only disrespected the mandate of the people of Chandigarh but also hurt the faith of all citizens in our democracy,” the AAP spokesperson alleged.

Kang said the AAP-Congress combine had 20 votes whereas the BJP only had 16, but they declared eight votes of the alliance invalid to elect their own mayor. “We have been asking for action against the presiding officer since January 30. On Monday, the Supreme Court also said that he should be prosecuted. We have complete faith in the power of people and the judicial system of our country,” he said.