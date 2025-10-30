Chandigarh MC chief issues strict directions for removal of encroachments on corporation’s land

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments, Municipal Corporation commissioner Amit Kumar on Wednesday issued strict directions to all officers up to the level of chief engineer to ensure complete removal of encroachments from MC land within their jurisdictions.

During a review meeting, the commissioner emphasised that every officer must furnish a certificate confirming the status of encroachment removal by November 15, 2025, and thereafter submit such certification on the 15th of every month without fail. He directed that any temporary encroachment detected on the corporation’s land must be cleared within seven days, while cases of permanent encroachment should be immediately reported to higher authorities for removal after approval from the competent authority.

The commissioner also instructed area JE/SDE/XEN (Roads) to conduct a detailed field inspection of Sector 25, Janta Colony, Chandigarh,and submit a comprehensive report identifying civic body-owned land, highlighting instances of encroachment. They have been tasked with preparing an action plan for fencing the civic body’s land and detailing its proposed use to prevent future encroachments.

Stressing accountability, the commissioner warned that officers failing to comply with the directions will be held responsible. “The municipal corporation is committed to protecting public land and ensuring its planned and transparent utilisation for the benefit of citizens,” he added.