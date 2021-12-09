Chandigarh MC elections: AAP promises women’s safety

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday promised that all areas in Chandigarh without proper lighting will be illuminated with hi-tech lighting system so that women feel safe and can move freely anywhere and at any time.

AAP Chandigarh affairs in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Wednesday. Citing the report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), he said, “The situation in Chandigarh in terms of women’s security was the most vulnerable in the country in 2019.”

Referring to the Delhi model, he said, “The Arvind Kejriwal government is the only government in the country that has installed 1,826 CCTV cameras over every 1.5 kilometres in view of women’s safety in Delhi.” Singh promised that after their victory in the MC polls, work would be done on a large scale for women’s safety. Singh said, “Chandigarh will get world-class security. CCTV cameras will be installed in inner and outer areas of the city so that the girls/women can remain safe round the clock,” he said.

AAP also promised free Wi-Fi facility across the city. He said, “In the era of technology, the internet has become a necessity for people of all ages. Keeping this in mind, AAP will provide free 24X7 Wi-Fi facility all over the city.”

Jarnail Singh said that although 12 wards are reserved for women in the corporation elections this time, but seeing the worrying situation of women’s security, AAP has brought forward 13 women candidates. On the occasion, along with co-in-charge Pradeep Chhabra and president Prem Garg, all the women candidates of AAP, who have entered the electoral fray in 13 wards of the municipal elections, were also present.

Cong to issue chargesheet’ against BJP

The Chandigarh Congress will issue a “chargesheet” against the BJP in on Thursday. Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla said the chargesheet will list the “failures” of the BJP in the last five years and the poll promises it made in the last elections but failed to deliver. Alka Lamba, national spokesperson of AICC, Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana, DPCC vice-president Abhishek Dutt and Chawla will hold the press conference to issue the “chargesheet”.

Kejriwal to campaign in Chandigarh

It’s official. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will campaign during the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections.The Chandigarh AAP on Wednesday got the confirmation from the party’s Delhi office.

In addition to Kejriwal, party’s other star campaigners will be Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta, Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Delhi MLA Atishi Marlena.

MP Manoj Tewari in city on Dec 16

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that Bhojpuri star and MP Manoj Tiwari will be campaigning for its candidates during seven public meetings on December 16.

Tiwari will be addressing meetings at Khuda Ali Sher, Indira Colony, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Maloya, and Palsora.

Parties suspend campaigning for a day

Expressing deep condolences on the demise of Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other armed forces officers in a chopper crash, BJP, Congress and AAP have suspended their election campaign on Thursday.

Rawat, 63, was killed in an IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in the Nilgris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon.

Final list of candidates out today

Thursday is the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers, after which the State Election Commission will release the final list of candidates.

There are 214 candidates in the fray currently. Originally, 316 nominations were filed, out of which 102 were rejected after scrutiny.

With many rebel candidates entering into the fray, parties are working hard to convince them to withdraw their candidature.