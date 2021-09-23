Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC elections: Number of polling booths increased to 700
The tenure of the present House of Chandigarh MC is coming to an end on December 31, 2021. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC elections: Number of polling booths increased to 700

Number of polling stations for MC elections shall further increase due to limiting of the number of electors to 1,000 per station
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 11:36 PM IST

The number of polling stations are likely to be over 700 compared to the 445 during the last municipal corporation (MC) elections.

A meeting was convened on Thursday by state election commissioner SK Srivastava with UT adviser Dharam Pal and other UT officials.

Various issues pertaining to the preparation of forthcoming MC elections scheduled in December 2021 were discussed; the tenure of the present MC House is coming to an end on December 31, 2021.

It was apprised that since the Chandigarh administration has issued delimitation order merging 13 villages with the MC, the number of polling stations shall increase substantially this time. The number of polling stations shall further increase due to limiting the number of electors to 1,000 per station. Thus, the number of polling stations are likely to be over 700 compared to 445 during the last elections.

Accordingly the SEC asked the adviser to provide adequate arrangements and police personnel to ensure smooth and transparent elections. He also directed that requisite arrangements/preparations be made timely.

The adviser committed that all logistics, manpower and infrastructure shall be provided as per the requirement of the commission. The present pandemic scenario was also discussed and he assured that the administration will make adequate provisions to follow the prescribed COVID-19 protocol during the elections. He also confirmed that all adequate arrangements shall be ensured by all department heads in a time bound manner.

