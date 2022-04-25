Chandigarh MC fines AAP supporter for illegal hoardings
The municipal corporation (MC) has imposed a penalty of ₹31,294 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter for illegally putting up congratulatory hoardings.
The penalty has been imposed against the joint action committee (JAC) of Residents’ Welfare Associations in Zirakpur through its president Sukhdev Chaudhary.
Hoardings, with photos of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, were put up in Sector 47 to congratulate them for the party’s victory in the Punjab elections.
“In our continuing efforts to eliminate unauthorised hoardings, banners and posters from the city of Chandigarh, more hoardings removed and a penalty of ₹31,294 imposed,” a statement issued by the MC read.
Speaking about the penalty, Chaudhary said, “JAC is an umbrella organisation of Resident Welfare Associations in Zirakpur. We put up the hoardings to support the AAP win and welcome it, but these were only in Zirakpur. We did not erect any hoarding in Chandigarh. I have not received any notice from Chandigarh MC.”
The MC action comes a couple of days after newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was issued a fine of ₹29,390 for allegedly putting up posters and banners without the civic body’s permission.
-
102kg heroin concealed in ‘mulethi’ consignment recovered at Attari ICP
Custom officials have recovered 102kg of heroin that was concealed in a stock of mulethi (licorice root) imported from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Amritsar customs commissioner (preventive) Rahul Nangare said the contraband was detected after goods were scanned in the X-ray machine as per the prescribed examination procedure.
-
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
-
Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday. In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside. Nagpal said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
-
34-year-old biker killed in Mullanpur hit-and-run
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Majri Bus Stand in Mullanpur on Saturday night. Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said as per the statement of The victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village, Mohali cousin Sanjay Kumar, they were returning home on separate motorcycles on Saturday night. As they reached the Majri Bus Stand, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into Manish's motorcycle head-on, leaving him seriously injured.
-
Bomb outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail defused by NSG team
Over 20 hours after a bomb was recovered outside the Model Jail in Sector 51, a team of the National Security Guard safely defused it on Sunday afternoon. While a bomb disposal squad and army team remained alert at the scene through the night, the NSG team, which was despatched from Manesar in Haryana, reached the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics