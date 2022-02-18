Chandigarh MC floats tender for repair of Sector 25’s solid waste processing plant

Looking for a solution to problems being faced in the management of solid waste, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated the process to repair and overhaul the existing solid waste processing plant at Sector 25.

The project, which has already been approved by the MC general house, will cost ₹2.6 crore. An additional ₹3.72 crore have been earmarked for the operation and maintenance (O&M) costs for a year. The MC on Thursday floated a tender inviting firms to complete the project.

The repair work will include, replacement of conveyor belts, rollers, motors, primary shredder, cyclone dust collector, hot air generator, ETP plant and other parts. A secondary shredder is being replaced along with repair of other machinery.

At present, about 60-70 metric tonnes of dry waste is being processed every day, but the city produces about 200 metric tonnes of dry waste daily. The remaining waste is being collected at the dumping ground. Officers claim that with the new plant, the entire garbage produce would be processed daily.

“Due to defunct machinery, the plant does not work properly. With this upgrade of the plant we shall be able to process all the dry waste (approx 200TPD) being generated in the city. This shall put a stop to waste going to the dumpsite,” MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said.

In June 2020, the civic body took possession of the plant from the Jaypee Group, reasoning that the group was able to process only minimal waste.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) and the request for proposal (RFP) to upgrade and maintain the waste processing plant.

“MC will also be floating the tender for the legacy waste bioremediation and the expression of interest (EOI) for the new waste plant, in the next fortnight. MCC is committed to make the city completely dumpsite free,” the commissioner added.

The MC has decided to clean up more than ₹7.5 lakh metric ton (MT) legacy waste, which is not covered under the ongoing legacy mining work to completely remove solid waste from the Dadumajra dumping site.

The project will cost around ₹78 crore and will take at least three years to complete once it kicks off.

At present, under a Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) project, nearly 5 lakh MT of legacy waste (pre-2005) is being removed from the site, which is less than half of the total amount.