Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC House to pick mayor on January 17

Chandigarh MC House to pick mayor on January 17

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 03:26 AM IST

This time, any candidate from general category can contest for the post of mayor in Chandigarh MC; the tenure of the current mayor ends on January 7; last date of filing papers January 12

Elections for mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are held every year during the five-year term of the Chandigarh MC House. (HT File)
Elections for mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are held every year during the five-year term of the Chandigarh MC House. (HT File)
ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are once again flexing their muscles to clinch the coveted posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor in Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) with the deputy commissioner announcing that the elections will be held on January 17.

The last date for filing of nominations is January 12.

The tenure of the present mayor will end on January 7.

Nominated councillor Amit Jindal will convene the meeting to elect the mayor.

Elections for the three posts are held every year during the five-year term of the MC House. This will be the second term.

The first term is reserved for a woman candidate from general category, the second is for any candidate from general category, third for a candidate from scheduled caste category, fourth for a woman candidate from general category and fifth for general category.

How the House looks like

In the 35-member House, both BJP and AAP have got 14 councillors each, while Congress has six councillors and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has one councillor. To win the mayoral posts, a party needs 19 votes.

The front runners from AAP include Leader of Opposition Yogesh Dhingra and councillors Jasbir Singh and Damanpreet Singh, while from the BJP, councillors Mahesh Inder Sidhu, Saurabh Joshi, Anup Gupta, and Dalip Singh are eying the mayoral post. From Congress, Gurpreet Singh Gabi is the front runner.

AAP left fuming last year

The AAP, which had won 14 seats in the House, was left fuming last year as despite having the single-largest majority, it could not get any of the three posts. The BJP, which had 12 councillors at the time, managed to get 14 votes with Congress councillor Harpreet Singh Babla joining the BJP and the saffron party also benefiting from one vote of the MP.

While AAP had also won 14 votes, one of its votes was declared invalid. The party had cried foul, stating that the BJP had used unfair means to win the elections. AAP mayoral candidate Anju Katyal, and two councillors Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav had also moved the high court, challenging the results, however, the petition was dismissed.

As per sources, both AAP and Congress may sprung surprise this time to defeat the BJP.

AAP leader of Opposition Yogesh Dhingra said, “We are hopeful of winning not just the mayor’s post but also that of the senior deputy mayor and mayor.”

BJP president Arun Sood said, “We are going to win all three seats as we have 15 members in the House. As far as candidates are concerned, the observer will come from Centre to finalise the candidates in the next few days.”

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said the grand old party will also throw its hat in the ring. “We are going to contest mayoral elections this time,” he said.

Nominated councillors won’t vote

Till January 2017, nominated councillors had voting rights in mayoral polls and played an important role in electing the mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor. But in January 2018, Punjab and Haryana high court annulled their voting rights. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Nine nominated councillors were appointed in October last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out