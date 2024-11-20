Chandigarh MC issues show-cause notice to contractor over unpaid salaries

{Unpaid salaries} Since the delay in disbursal of salaries is a breach of MC contract, the contractor has been asked to provide an explanation within seven days or face blacklisting. (HT FIle Photo)

Taking strict note of delay in disbursal of salaries of outsourced employees, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Amit Kumar on Tuesday issued show-cause notice to a private contractor supplying manpower to the civic body.

The notice was issued to M/s Innovision Limited, a manpower contractor, for non-compliance of terms and conditions of contract and for not complying with the directions of releasing advance salary for ‘Diwali’ festival to outsourced workers. The firm provides around 700 workers to the civic body,of which mostly are sanitation workers (safai karamcharis), cattle catchers, data entry operators and others.

Since the delay in disbursal of salaries is a breach of MC contract, the contractor has been asked to provide an explanation within seven days or face blacklisting.

The notice further asked to explain why the agency should not be blacklisted under the provisions of the 2009 UT administration policy and as per provisions of the agreement, on account of breach of terms and conditions.

It is pertinent to mention that the employees had raised the issue of delayed salaries a few days before Diwali too.