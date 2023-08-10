Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC opens store for affordable sustainable products

Chandigarh MC opens store for affordable sustainable products

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 10, 2023 01:49 AM IST

The sustainable and eco-friendly products shop will be operated by self help groups under the social mobilisation and institutional development (SM&ID) component of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)

In a bid to promote availability of sustainable products at affordable prices and to encourage their use by merchants and residents alike, the municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday opened a first-of-its-kind “Prarambh” store at Sector 17.

The store was inaugurated by mayor Anup Gupta and municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra. (HT)
The store was inaugurated by mayor Anup Gupta and municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra. (HT)

The store was inaugurated by mayor Anup Gupta and municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The sustainable and eco-friendly products shop will be operated by self-help groups under the social mobilisation and institutional development (SM&ID) component of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Speaking on the occasion Mitra said, “This visionary project owes its realisation to the collaborative efforts of the municipal corporation and local self-help groups. By partnering with these groups, the store not only champions sustainable practices, but also empowers marginalised communities.”

The store will feature a range of sustainable products, including compostable carry bags/garbage bags, which are biodegradable and environmentally friendly and allow easy disposal and decomposition. The store will offer biodegradable and eco-friendly cutlery options, such as utensils made from materials like bamboo or compostable material.

Cloth bags will also be available as an alternative to single-use plastic bags. The store will also offer eco-friendly candles, incense sticks and other products.

“The store also offers a variety of customised gifts and momentos, paintings, hoops, resin flower preservation, photo frames, rakhi, wall painting, and crochet toys. These unique and handcrafted items add a personal touch to special occasions and celebrations while promoting the use of sustainable materials,” Gupta said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out