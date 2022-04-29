Chandigarh MC planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles
The municipal corporation (MC) is mulling entry tax on all commercial vehicles entering the city and the finance and contract committee (F&CC) is likely to formulate a policy on the subject.
The proposal mooted by councillors for generating additional revenue for the MC was taken up in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting here on Thursday.
The committee also discussed and asked concerned officials to frame a policy on maintenance of parks through job work instead of manpower.
Approvals for repair works granted
The committee also accorded approval of providing lights at sports complex, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of ₹11.22 lakh and special repair of water works house at water works colony, Sector 32, at an estimated cost of ₹14.20 lakh.
Providing and laying of 90mm and 110mm pipe lines in various parks of Sector 29, 32, 33, 45, 51, Bapu Dham, Ramdarbar and Manimajra was also approved at an estimated cost of ₹43.98 lakh.
Speaking about repairs in government houses owned by the MC, the members asked concerned officials to prepare estimates and put up a consolidated agenda for 15-20 residential houses for repair/renovation under the jurisdiction of the MC.
The members discussed various other important agenda items in detail and accorded approval to the purchase of fire equipment for newly-purchased three water tenders for fire and rescue services at an estimated cost of ₹22.45 lakh.
Other approvals include fixing railing on boundary wall of Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of ₹43.10 lakh, applying road marking paint on various roads and parking under the jurisdiction of Road Sub Division No 8 at an estimated cost of ₹19.75 lakh, laying storm water drainage system for newly constructed 100 feet wide road leading from Indira Colony to Mata Mansa Devi road at an estimated cost of ₹48.02 lakh among others.
-
BMC reduces number of CVCs owing to low turnout
Mumbai: With the city's adult population fully vaccinated as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and less number of those eligible for booster doses coming to the centres, the civic body has been gradually shutting down its vaccination centres. In the last month, it has temporarily shut 50 of its Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) with zero or less than 10% footfall. In the last two months, BMC had 150 vaccination centres.
-
BJP discussed alliance with NCP in 2017, claims Ashish Shelar
Mumbai: Claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that there was a proposal to join hands with the Nationalist Congress Party in 2017 by inducting the latter into the ruling alliance has created a flutter in the political corridors in the state. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the proposal got derailed as NCP wanted Sena to be junked from the alliance.
-
Unusually hot April sees fire calls in Capital jump 26% from last year
Owing to a rise in temperature, the Capital has seen an increase of 26.5% in the number of fire calls received in April this year as compared to the corresponding month last year, data shared by Delhi Fire Services showed. According to the data, a total of 3657 fire calls have been received in this month till April 27 while 2890 had been received in April 2021 till the corresponding date.
-
Health minister: Mask not mandatory in state as of now
Mumbai: Even as the Covid-19 cases are marginally increasing in some parts of the state, the Maharashtra government did not decide to make face masks 'mandatory' again. The Covid situation in the state was reviewed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where reintroducing the mandate on face masks, which was lifted on April 2, was discussed. State health minister Rajesh Tope added that the department was keeping a close watch on the Covid figures.
-
Khelo India University Games: PU pugilists, judokas keep the gold rush going
Panjab University pugilists on Thursday clinched two gold medals in boxing at the ongoing Khelo India University Games, being held at the Jain University, Bengaluru. First up in the women's 81kg weight category, Komal overcame Rajasthan University's Neha in the gold medal bout. Her teammate Sawan followed it up with a gold of his own in the men's 92 weight category with a win over Gaurav Dutt of Kurukshetra University.
