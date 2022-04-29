Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles

The proposal to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles mooted by councillors for generating additional revenue for the Chandigarh MC
Chandigarh MC is planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles. (Bloomberg)
Chandigarh MC is planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles. (Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation (MC) is mulling entry tax on all commercial vehicles entering the city and the finance and contract committee (F&CC) is likely to formulate a policy on the subject.

The proposal mooted by councillors for generating additional revenue for the MC was taken up in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting here on Thursday.

The committee also discussed and asked concerned officials to frame a policy on maintenance of parks through job work instead of manpower.

Approvals for repair works granted

The committee also accorded approval of providing lights at sports complex, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of 11.22 lakh and special repair of water works house at water works colony, Sector 32, at an estimated cost of 14.20 lakh.

Providing and laying of 90mm and 110mm pipe lines in various parks of Sector 29, 32, 33, 45, 51, Bapu Dham, Ramdarbar and Manimajra was also approved at an estimated cost of 43.98 lakh.

Speaking about repairs in government houses owned by the MC, the members asked concerned officials to prepare estimates and put up a consolidated agenda for 15-20 residential houses for repair/renovation under the jurisdiction of the MC.

The members discussed various other important agenda items in detail and accorded approval to the purchase of fire equipment for newly-purchased three water tenders for fire and rescue services at an estimated cost of 22.45 lakh.

Other approvals include fixing railing on boundary wall of Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of 43.10 lakh, applying road marking paint on various roads and parking under the jurisdiction of Road Sub Division No 8 at an estimated cost of 19.75 lakh, laying storm water drainage system for newly constructed 100 feet wide road leading from Indira Colony to Mata Mansa Devi road at an estimated cost of 48.02 lakh among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • So far, 474,296 children in the age group 12-18 have got their first dose in the city out of which 93024 are in the age of 12-15. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

    BMC reduces number of CVCs owing to low turnout

    Mumbai: With the city's adult population fully vaccinated as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and less number of those eligible for booster doses coming to the centres, the civic body has been gradually shutting down its vaccination centres. In the last month, it has temporarily shut 50 of its Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) with zero or less than 10% footfall. In the last two months, BMC had 150 vaccination centres.

  • Shelar, former head of the Mumbai unit of BJP, claimed that the talks were on between BJP and NCP to induct the latter into Devendra Fadnavis-led state government (HT PHOTO)

    BJP discussed alliance with NCP in 2017, claims Ashish Shelar

    Mumbai: Claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that there was a proposal to join hands with the Nationalist Congress Party in 2017 by inducting the latter into the ruling alliance has created a flutter in the political corridors in the state. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the proposal got derailed as NCP wanted Sena to be junked from the alliance.

  • A view of the charred remains of a building that caught fire in Amar Colony, New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

    Unusually hot April sees fire calls in Capital jump 26% from last year

    Owing to a rise in temperature, the Capital has seen an increase of 26.5% in the number of fire calls received in April this year as compared to the corresponding month last year, data shared by Delhi Fire Services showed. According to the data, a total of 3657 fire calls have been received in this month till April 27 while 2890 had been received in April 2021 till the corresponding date.

  • The Covid situation in the state was reviewed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where reintroducing the mandate on face masks, which was lifted on April 2, was discussed. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Health minister: Mask not mandatory in state as of now

    Mumbai: Even as the Covid-19 cases are marginally increasing in some parts of the state, the Maharashtra government did not decide to make face masks 'mandatory' again. The Covid situation in the state was reviewed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, where reintroducing the mandate on face masks, which was lifted on April 2, was discussed. State health minister Rajesh Tope added that the department was keeping a close watch on the Covid figures.

  • Arav Dagar won the gold in 10m trap at the Khelo India University Games. (HT Photo)

    Khelo India University Games: PU pugilists, judokas keep the gold rush going

    Panjab University pugilists on Thursday clinched two gold medals in boxing at the ongoing Khelo India University Games, being held at the Jain University, Bengaluru. First up in the women's 81kg weight category, Komal overcame Rajasthan University's Neha in the gold medal bout. Her teammate Sawan followed it up with a gold of his own in the men's 92 weight category with a win over Gaurav Dutt of Kurukshetra University.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out