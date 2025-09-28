Chandigarh MC plans to extend firm’s contract for sanitation in Southern sectors

Even as the municipal corporation (MC) has invited fresh bids from private players to manage GIS-based mechanised and manual sweeping operations in the city’s southern sectors, it is now planning to extend the contract of the existing agency for the third time. The proposal will be tabled in the upcoming MC House meeting scheduled for September 30 (Tuesday). The new contract will cover sweeping of roads, pavements, and other public areas across Sectors 31 to 56, 61, and 63, excluding Behlana village. (HT Photo for representation)

A major overhaul of the city’s sanitation system is on the cards, with the civic body preparing to bring in a new private agency under a revamped tender. Approved in the last House meeting, the new contract aims to plug existing gaps by mandating the cleaning of previously neglected vacant spaces along roads, while also projecting a substantial cut in monthly expenditure.

The new contract will cover sweeping of roads, pavements, and other public areas across Sectors 31 to 56, 61, and 63, excluding Behlana village.

At present, M/s Lion Services Ltd is handling sweeping in these areas under a three-year contract that commenced in April 2022. Although the agreement allowed for a two-year extension, the firm has conveyed its unwillingness to continue beyond its original term, which ended on March 31, 2025.

Due to delays in finalising the new tender, the MC House had earlier approved a three-month extension until June 30, followed by another extension up to September 30. With the deadline now approaching and the new tenders still in the pipeline, the civic body has proposed granting the agency one more extension—till December 31 this year or until a new contract is awarded, whichever is earlier.

The move comes even as the MC continues to receive frequent complaints regarding substandard sweeping and poor sanitation under the current operator.

New proposal mandates minimum 891 workers

As per MC officials, while the current operator deploys 835 sanitation workers and two mechanised machines, the new proposal mandates a minimum of 891 full-time workers and three sweeping machines, working at least eight hours daily.

To curb malpractices seen during the current firm’s tenure—such as assigning bush-cutting work to regular sanitation staff to claim dual payments—the MC now proposes to engage dedicated bush cutters. Interestingly, the MC has estimated that despite stricter norms and expanded responsibilities, the new agency can deliver the services at a lower cost. The projected monthly bill is ₹4.2 crore, a significant cut from Lion Services Ltd’s current monthly invoice of ₹5 crore.