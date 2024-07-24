Chandigarh MC plans to hire new outsourcing agency

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will hold its general House meeting on July 26 (Friday), for the second time this month, and will decide on hiring a new private firm to supply manpower to the civic body, among other development related agendas. The MC will also table an agenda to award the work of geographic information system (GIS) based mechanised and manual sweeping of southern sectors of Chandigarh, as the existing firm does not wish to extend their contract after March 31, 2025. (HT Photo)

As per MC officials, a private agency was hired in 2022 to supply manpower of various categories to the civic body, but the corporation has been receiving a number of complaints from time to time from workers for delayed disbursement of wages or salaries. The firm was also given opportunities to improve disbursement of wages as per the terms and conditions of the contract, but it has failed to follow the same.

The firm, Radha Krishan Co-op Labour and Construction Society Ltd, provides around 2,300 outsourced workers to the corporation, which includes workers in sanitation, gaushalas, slaughterhouses, and other departments.

“The performance of the firm has not been found to be satisfactory and therefore, it has been decided not to extend the contract for a third year. Also, since the firm’s contract will expire on August 31, we propose to float a fresh tender for engagement of 2,291 workers in three different categories (two for sanitation workers, and the other category for manpower in other sectors of the MC). Segregation in contracts will help to change the firm in case of similar conditions. The total financial implication for three years of these workers would be around ₹252 crore”, officials added.

MC to hire new firm for sweeping in southern sectors

The MC will also table an agenda to award the work of geographic information system (GIS) based mechanised and manual sweeping of southern sectors of Chandigarh, as the existing firm does not wish to extend their contract after March 31, 2025.

The official said that the entire process of such a tender, including the time required for submission of documents and signing of agreement and actual mobilisation of resources and start of work, require at least 4-5 months. Hence, to continue the mandatory nature of sanitation services, it is imperative that the new firm is hired before the end of the contract period of the existing agency.

The civic body will table other agendas as well for discussion and approval, including amendments in the terms and conditions of the contract of Night Food Street, clearing outstanding dues and further allotment of taxi stands to the allottees/owners of taxi stands, renovation of fire station building and residential quarters in Sector 38 C; among others.