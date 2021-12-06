Chandigarh MC poll: AAP’s promise of free water every month political gimmick, says Congress

In a first after the parties completed their ticket allotment and nominations for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections, the Chandigarh Congress on Sunday ripped into the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “guarantee” of providing free water up to 20,000 litres.

In November, AAP gave its first guarantee promising it would provide a 24/7 water supply without additional tax burden on the city residents. Under it, the party assured that 20,000 litres (20 kilolitres) of clean and free water would be provided to the residents of the city per month.

Terming the AAP’s first guarantee as a political gimmick, Congress state president Subhash Chawla, said, “AAP is misleading people. Chandigarh is not Delhi where there is a state legislative assembly. The MC cannot take any such decision or pass any law on these lines. In Chandigarh, the municipal corporation is governed by the Punjab Municipal Act, which does not even have a provision for the supply of free water without any charge.”

Congress questioned AAP’s ability to overrule the Act. Chawla said, “Chandigarh is run by the Union government through the UT administration. It is the BJP government at the Centre. In Delhi, AAP runs the state government and manages terms with the Delhi Jal Board, but here there is nothing like that. How it will prevail over the BJP-run Central government.”

Stating that Chandigarh residents cannot be fooled by freebies, Chawla, said, “They want quality service at fair charges and not free stuff. But the AAP blindly tries to follow their Delhi model without a local perspective and understanding. Even in Delhi, they have lost successive municipal elections. If the model is so successful, why the people are not supporting them in these polls.”

Chawla said, “A guarantee comes with a penalty. Will they also tell people what penalty they will pay if they don’t deliver on their guarantee?”

Responding to the Congress on the issue, AAP co-incharge Pardeep Chhabra said, “If the Congress doesn’t understand the economics, it is their problem. In Delhi, too, the party sat on dharnas even outside the lieutenant governor’s house and office. In the end, AAP succeeded because its intention was right.”

AAP has maintained that as it would save around 45% of the water that is currently lost due to leakages and theft. “We will save water wastage. Funds are not an issue. The MC should get its due as per the Delhi finance commission recommendations. It is AAP’s policy to reduce taxes so that compliance is improved,” said Chhabra.