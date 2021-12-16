Chandigarh MC polls: Special arrangements made for Covid +ve voters

A meeting was held on Wednesday to announce special arrangements for Covid positive voters, who intend to cast their vote on December 24 for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

Authorities announced the constitution of a health team, headed by a medical officer that would be deputed with returning officers to ensure smooth functioning..

The secretary for local government, Nitin Kumar Yadav, evaluated the arrangements and preparedness for the polls in the presence of Vijay Namdeorao Zade, finance secretary and Sandeep Mishra, secretary of the State Election Commission.

The secretary reviewed the status of electoral roll, deployment of police force, including additional forces at sensitive booths to avoid any chaos during the elections, and availability of proper resources.

In addition to this, the enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines in election booths/stations was also highlighted. The secretary directed all the deputed staff to ensure appropriate measures are undertaken at the election booths.