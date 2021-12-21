Chandigarh MC polls: Tiwari trains guns at Kejriwal, roots for BJP candidates

“Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is that politician who converted hundreds of lies into one truth, making people believe him,” Delhi member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari said on Monday.

Tiwari was canvassing for BJP candidates in the city for the second time this week, ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections on December 24.

Tiwari campaigned for Dalip Sharma (ward no. 3) at Bapu Dham colony, Davesh Moudgil (ward no. 4) at Faidan village, Rashi Bhasin (ward no. 10) in Sector 29, Kanwaljit Singh Rana (ward no. 33) at Burail, Ravinder Pathania (ward no. 29) in Sector 56 and Bharat Kumar ( ward no. 31) in Kajheri.

While briefing a press conference, Tiwari brought up Kejriwal’s claims to end the mountains of Garbage in Dadumajra, and said, “Kejriwal should first clear the massive piles of garbage at the Gateway of Delhi. The AAP government is accused of embezzling ₹60,000 crore from the Delhi Jal Board. Due to the promptness of the BJP, the ₹13,000 crore scam regarding the construction of a hospital was exposed even before its conclusion.”

“AAP, which has promised free water in Chandigarh, is selling water at manifold rates through marking slabs in Delhi, while 80% people are paying three times more electricity bill. He should detail how many electric buses are running in Delhi in his tenure,” Tiwari said, adding that “mohalla clinic” was a big flop during his reign, and health services in Delhi are completely poor.

Tiwari also brought up the Delhi CM stopping pensions in Delhi, while appreciating the increase in old age and other pensions in BJP’s manifesto.

SAD candidate returns to BJP

The election campaign of BJP candidate and mayor Ravikant Sharma, who is contesting from ward number 17, got a boost when Kulmeet Singh Sodhi, the party candidate contesting from this ward on Akali Dal ticket, withdrew his name in support of BJP.

Sodhi, who was in BJP earlier as well, returned to the Saffron Party with the efforts of former BJP state president Sanjay Tandon. He said the interests of all sections have been kept in mind in the manifesto released recently by the BJP, which prompted his return. Speaking on the occasion, Tandon said that the BJP is marching towards victory by becoming stronger in the city.