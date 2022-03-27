Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC’s finance committee to discuss changes in fines under pet dog bylaws at meeting tomorrow
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC’s finance committee to discuss changes in fines under pet dog bylaws at meeting tomorrow

The finance and contract committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation will on Monday discuss changes in fine under Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Amendment Bye-Laws 2020
The fines are to be revised regarding maintenance charges for the seized pet dogs and in some other categories.
The fines are to be revised regarding maintenance charges for the seized pet dogs and in some other categories.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The finance and contract committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation will on Monday discuss changes in fine under Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Amendment Bye-Laws 2020.

The fines are to be revised regarding maintenance charges for the seized pet dogs and in some other categories. The committee will also fix rates for disposal of construction waste under Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy.

Other agenda items listed are purchase of two dog vans for animal birth control programme, improvement of property tax system and discussion on adoption of Chandigarh administration decision about disposal of properties-- commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on free hold instead of leasehold basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out