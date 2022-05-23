Chandigarh MC set to cut garbage cess on shops by up to 80%
A major cut in garbage collection charges is in the offing for commercial establishments (shops) in Chandigarh.
The municipal corporation is set to introduce slabs for different categories of businesses rather than one flat rate of ₹500 applicable on all types of establishments (general trade, eateries, salons, etc) and property sizes.
Three new slabs will be introduced depending on the size of property, with each of the three having two sub-slabs depending on the type of business — whether producing wet waste or not (see gfx).
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “It has been felt that shops not in the food business hardly produce any wet waste and very little dry waste. However, eateries and restaurants produce a lot of wet waste (leftovers) and hence need a lot more processing. Hence, a differential rate of garbage cess has been decided upon.”
With this, garbage collection charges on commercial establishments not producing wet waste will be reduced by 40-80% from the existing rates depending on the category.
For businesses producing wet waste, such as small eating joints, spas, salons, there is 40% reduction in the case of two categories though the cess will go up by 20% in the case of one. Overall, the rates vary between ₹100 and ₹600 per floor across various slabs, the lowest for general trade shops (dry waste) in booths and highest for small eateries, spas, salons, etc (wet waste) in two-bay shops.
“The General House has already passed the resolution to this effect and it will be implemented as soon as the government approval is received,” said Mitra.
In the residential segment, the MC had already introduced slabs for different categories of properties. Before the 5% annual increase was imposed in January this year, these ranged from ₹50 to ₹350 per dwelling unit. Similarly, for bigger commercial establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare facilities and godowns, it ranged from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000.
-
Panchkula Sector 20 residents protest over poor road condition
Residents on Sunday held a silent protest against the municipal corporation's indifference towards the poor condition of roads at Sector 20. The protest was held by the residents of various group housing societies and members of Sector 20's resident welfare associations. Protesters highlighted the poor condition of the road between Gurukul School and the Peer Muchalla barrier.
-
Class 11 online admission process in Pune to start from May 30
PUNE The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, has again rescheduled online admissions for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. This is the second time that the admission process has been rescheduled by the education department. Earlier the process was supposed to start on May 17, which was postponed to May 23. Now, from May 30 onwards students would be able to register Part -1 form of the admission application.
-
DSR technique: Farmers in Sangrur to get ₹2 for saving one cubic metre of water
Sangrur: After ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for adopting the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique across Punjab, the state government has decided to give ₹2 to Sangrur farmers for saving one cubic metre or 1,000 litres of water. The agriculture department has started a water conservation pilot project on a trial basis in Sunam and Dhuri blocks of the district to encourage farmers to save groundwater by adopting water-saving techniques.
-
Punjab sets target to double area under DSR technique
Chandigarh: The Punjab agriculture department has fixed a target to bring 30 lakh acres (12 lakh hectares) of paddy under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique during current kharif season, almost double as compared to the previous season. According to an official spokesperson, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the portfolio of agriculture, directed the department to make concerted efforts to bring around 30 lakh acres under this technique.
-
Ex-AU hostellers foot marriage expenses of hostel employee’s daughter
Former inmates of Tarachand hostel of Allahabad University used social media for generating funds needed for the marriage of the daughter of a hostel employee who with Bheem's meager salary was finding it difficult to meet the expenses. On a visit to the hostel, AU alumnus Ajeet Singh came to know about the plight of Bheem, the hostel employee who had served them during their hostel days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics