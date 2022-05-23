Chandigarh MC set to cut garbage cess on shops by up to 80%

A major cut in garbage collection charges is in the offing for commercial establishments (shops) in Chandigarh.

The municipal corporation is set to introduce slabs for different categories of businesses rather than one flat rate of ₹500 applicable on all types of establishments (general trade, eateries, salons, etc) and property sizes.

Three new slabs will be introduced depending on the size of property, with each of the three having two sub-slabs depending on the type of business — whether producing wet waste or not (see gfx).

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “It has been felt that shops not in the food business hardly produce any wet waste and very little dry waste. However, eateries and restaurants produce a lot of wet waste (leftovers) and hence need a lot more processing. Hence, a differential rate of garbage cess has been decided upon.”

With this, garbage collection charges on commercial establishments not producing wet waste will be reduced by 40-80% from the existing rates depending on the category.

For businesses producing wet waste, such as small eating joints, spas, salons, there is 40% reduction in the case of two categories though the cess will go up by 20% in the case of one. Overall, the rates vary between ₹100 and ₹600 per floor across various slabs, the lowest for general trade shops (dry waste) in booths and highest for small eateries, spas, salons, etc (wet waste) in two-bay shops.

“The General House has already passed the resolution to this effect and it will be implemented as soon as the government approval is received,” said Mitra.

In the residential segment, the MC had already introduced slabs for different categories of properties. Before the 5% annual increase was imposed in January this year, these ranged from ₹50 to ₹350 per dwelling unit. Similarly, for bigger commercial establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare facilities and godowns, it ranged from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON