Chandigarh MC slaps notice on PGI over 41.5-crore property tax dues

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday issued a notice to PGIMER, Chandigarh, to clear ₹41.53 owed as property tax or face action. After PGIMER, MC plans to also send notices to Panjab University (PU), Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and other defaulters. (HT File Photo)

Finding itself deep in the red, MC has been serving notices to various commercial and residential properties to clear their property tax dues.

After PGIMER, MC plans to also send notices to Panjab University (PU), Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and other defaulters.

The list of government defaulters include 670 buildings of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the central government in Chandigarh.

MC’s decision to recover tax from the biggest defaulters came after Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria turned down the request of the mayor to release a special grant to help resume stalled development projects, and directed MC officials to increase revenue from own sources and by cutting down on annual expenses.

There are around 30,000 commercial units (non-residential properties) in Chandigarh, including government buildings, that pay property tax to MC. A total of 1,08,372 residential properties in the city are also charged property tax at a fixed rate.

As per MC’s official data, commercial and government buildings alone owe the corporation a whopping ₹250 crore in property tax/service tax, which is a major source of its annual revenue. However, from the total amount, ₹187 crore remains in litigation or is disputed.