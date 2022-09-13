Chandigarh MC to allocate sites to 2,608 vendors

The town vending committee (TVC) of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Monday approved allocation of new vending sites for 2,608 registered vendors under the non-essential service providers’ category.

An official spokesman said that priority was accorded to allotment of sites to widows, senior citizens, disabled persons and chronically-ill persons. The committee also gave approval for exemption of monthly street vending fee for the month of May 2021.

At a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, the committee also decided to provide basic amenities at the vending zones, including drinking water facility, light and toilets. It was also decided to renew ID cards of all registered street vendors in which their trade, type of vending, location and barcode of ID card will be mentioned, the official said.

It was also proposed that changes be made in the bylaws, so that criminal cases can be registered against illegal vendors on their second violation. Chandigarh started giving earmarked places for vending as per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 in December 2020.