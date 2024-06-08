Chandigarh MC to extend services of manpower engaged to tackle monkey menace

Resuming development works after removal of the model code of conduct, the municipal corporation, during the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting on Friday, decided to extend the services of the manpower engaged to tackle monkey menace, at a cost of ₹12 lakh per year. The committee members passed and referred the agenda to General House for open auction of agricultural land of villages--Chahar Taraf Burail, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher and Dadumajra-- under the jurisdiction of MC, Chandigarh, for a period of one year on lease bases. (HT File Photo)

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor and was attended by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other members of committee, namely councillors Jaswinder Kaur, Lakhbir Singh, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Ram Chander Yadav, Taruna Mehta and other senior MC officials.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Other important agendas were also discussed and approval for procurement of two new water tankers for dust suppression, and sanitation purposes, providing a steady supply of clean drinking water to the gaushalas at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh and extension of existing contract of six dog catchers were approved.

The civic body also decided to fix paver blocks on Phirni Road in Sarangpur village, re-development of Bamboo Valley backside of Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, construction of pedestrian path in Sector 43, fixing of children play equipments and open air gym in various parks of Sector 27, strengthening of sewerage system, laying of thermoplastic paint on various roads under the jurisdiction of MC.

The committee members passed and referred the agenda to General House for open auction of agricultural land of villages--Chahar Taraf Burail, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher and Dadumajra-- under the jurisdiction of MC, Chandigarh, for a period of one year on lease bases. Rent/lease amount shall be enhanced at 10% per annum on the last paid rent of previous year rounded off to nearest multiple of 1,000 and the land shall be allowed to be used for agricultural purpose only. The matter will be taken up in house meeting on June 11.