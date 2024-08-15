 Chandigarh MC to honour 103 workers, citizens - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh MC to honour 103 workers, citizens

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 15, 2024 07:34 AM IST

MC officials will hoist the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations at 8 am at MC building in Sector 17 E, followed by guard of honour, award ceremony and national anthem. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Municipal corporation (MC) will award commendation certificates to as many as 103 people, including MC officers, staff, social workers, NGOs and citizens for their exemplary work in their respective fields. MC officials will hoist the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations at 8 am at MC building in Sector 17 E, followed by guard of honour, award ceremony and national anthem. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor will be the chief guest on the occasion.

