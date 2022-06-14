Chandigarh MC to lease out its gyms to private players

Lying closed ever since their construction, gyms built by the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) are set for a revival with the civic body preparing to hand over its functioning and maintenance to private hands.

Constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees, most gyms are closed as the MC failed to devise a policy or workable model to run these.

Now, the MC is coming up with a comprehensive policy for gyms and make these more user-friendly. The MC will submit the policy for approval of the MC General House in its meeting scheduled for later this month.

With this, the cash-starved MC can also generate some revenue, besides helping build entrepreneurship in the city.

As per the draft policy, each gym is mandated to have a professional trainer -- the contractor can either be a trainer himself or can employ one.

Tender for each gym will be floated separately. The terms and conditions of the tender will be such that individuals will be encouraged to take over the gyms rather than big companies or chains.

“In addition to making the gyms user-friendly, we also want to encourage entrepreneurship and employment,” said Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner.

The user-fee will be set by the MC after considering the location and quality of gym at a centre. “Community centre members will be given discounts while others will have to pay the full fee. We want to encourage more people to become members of the centres, and for it, more facilities are planned to be added to the centres, first being a fully operational gym,” said Mitra.

At present, there is no policy for running of these gyms under Chandigarh MC. (HT Photo)

Gyms closed for over two years

Of 42 community centres under the MC, 28 have gyms, which were constructed at an average cost ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹25 lakh, depending on the equipment installed. The gyms at the modern community centres of Sector 37 and 38 were built at a cost of ₹5 crore each.

At present, there is no policy for running of these gyms. In some community centres, executive committees of area residents have been formed for the purpose, while in others, there are no such committees.

The older community centres, such as the one in Sector 8, have gyms with rudimentary equipment, and are seldom used by locals because of poor quality.

The recently constructed ones have modern gyms with high-tech equipment, but are still under-utilised or not used at all.

MC has come under severe criticism over the years for gyms remaining closed or underutilised. Even as gyms fail to generate any revenue or become self-sustaining, the MC is bearing the cost of maintenance.

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation, said, “We have been repeatedly requesting the MC and councillors to make the gyms functional, but no positive action has been forthcoming. Some of these gyms have the latest equipment, but are still lying defunct.”

