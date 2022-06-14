Chandigarh MC to lease out its gyms to private players
Lying closed ever since their construction, gyms built by the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) are set for a revival with the civic body preparing to hand over its functioning and maintenance to private hands.
Constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees, most gyms are closed as the MC failed to devise a policy or workable model to run these.
Now, the MC is coming up with a comprehensive policy for gyms and make these more user-friendly. The MC will submit the policy for approval of the MC General House in its meeting scheduled for later this month.
With this, the cash-starved MC can also generate some revenue, besides helping build entrepreneurship in the city.
As per the draft policy, each gym is mandated to have a professional trainer -- the contractor can either be a trainer himself or can employ one.
Tender for each gym will be floated separately. The terms and conditions of the tender will be such that individuals will be encouraged to take over the gyms rather than big companies or chains.
“In addition to making the gyms user-friendly, we also want to encourage entrepreneurship and employment,” said Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner.
The user-fee will be set by the MC after considering the location and quality of gym at a centre. “Community centre members will be given discounts while others will have to pay the full fee. We want to encourage more people to become members of the centres, and for it, more facilities are planned to be added to the centres, first being a fully operational gym,” said Mitra.
Gyms closed for over two years
Of 42 community centres under the MC, 28 have gyms, which were constructed at an average cost ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹25 lakh, depending on the equipment installed. The gyms at the modern community centres of Sector 37 and 38 were built at a cost of ₹5 crore each.
At present, there is no policy for running of these gyms. In some community centres, executive committees of area residents have been formed for the purpose, while in others, there are no such committees.
The older community centres, such as the one in Sector 8, have gyms with rudimentary equipment, and are seldom used by locals because of poor quality.
The recently constructed ones have modern gyms with high-tech equipment, but are still under-utilised or not used at all.
MC has come under severe criticism over the years for gyms remaining closed or underutilised. Even as gyms fail to generate any revenue or become self-sustaining, the MC is bearing the cost of maintenance.
Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation, said, “We have been repeatedly requesting the MC and councillors to make the gyms functional, but no positive action has been forthcoming. Some of these gyms have the latest equipment, but are still lying defunct.”
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics