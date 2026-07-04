Chandigarh: Mercury climbs to 37°C, evening rains bring relief

The city’s maximum temperature rose from 33.6°C on Thursday to 37.7°C on Friday even as rain was recorded in the northern parts of the city. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of rain will continue and are set to increase from next week.

As per IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul, the mercury rise was due to the sunny conditions all through the day. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

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At 37.7°C, Friday’s maximum temperature was 2.2 degrees above normal. It was also higher than all of July last year when the maximum temperature was the highest on July 27 at 36.9°C.

As per IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul, the mercury rise was due to the sunny conditions all through the day. With humidity rising up to 78%, this made the weather further uncomfortable for residents.

In the evening, however, some parts of the city, mostly northern sectors, saw a downpour, bringing some relief from heat. As a result of the downpour, the choe near Rose Garden was completely filled up. On the contrary, the Southern sectors saw just trace rain (0.1mm), as recorded at the Sector 39 IMD observatory. No reading was taken at the air force station observatory.

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{{^usCountry}} IMD officials said the density and distribution of monsoon clouds determine rainfall at the micro level, making it common for some parts of the city to receive rain while others remain dry, especially when the monsoon system is not very active. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD officials said the density and distribution of monsoon clouds determine rainfall at the micro level, making it common for some parts of the city to receive rain while others remain dry, especially when the monsoon system is not very active. {{/usCountry}}

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The system is expected to strengthen over the weekend. With a fresh western disturbance likely to affect the region around July 5, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the city on July 6 and 7.

So far this monsoon season, which the IMD considers from June onwards, the Sector 39 observatory has recorded 50.8 mm of rainfall, which is 70.9% below the normal rainfall for the corresponding period.

The minimum temperature also rose from 24.5°C on Thursday to 26.8°C on Friday, which is normal for this time of the year. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 26°C and 27°C.