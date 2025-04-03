Chandigarh: MHA transfer of UT DGP to BSF raises questions

Outgoing Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, who has appointed him as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Border Security Force (BSF) may now end up reporting to officers nearly a decade junior to him, people familiar with the matter pointed out, adding that this was rare in police circles. Surendra Singh Yadav (HT Photo)

Yadav, a 1997 batch Indian Police Service officer who holds the position of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in his parent cadre, AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) will now serve two ranks below his current position as a DIG in BSF.

The people cited above added that this is two ranks lower than his current position and arises from the fact that the 1997 batch officer has not been empanelled as an Inspector General (IG) at the Centre, thus making him ineligible for appointment as an IG in central armed police forces and central police organizations.

“If he was transferred from Chandigarh and posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram or any union territory, Yadav would have got the ADGP or an equivalent rank. However, since he has been appointed in Border Security Force, a central armed police force, he will only get the DIG rank because of his non empanelment as IG at the Centre,’’ explained a police officer.

Since IPS officers of 2006 batch—nine years junior to Yadav—have been empanelled as IGs at the central level, the 1997 batch officer faces the prospects of serving under officers much junior to him. It wasn’t immediately clear when the ministry of home affairs moved Yadav.

Yadav’s tenure has been marked by controversy.

During his time in office, over 400 policemen opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), citing unwillingness to continue serving. This exodus followed the mass transfer of 2,763 police personnel under Yadav’s leadership, one of the most significant overhauls in the department’s history. Yadav also terminated the services of three policemen through compulsory retirement, a first in the history of Chandigarh Police.

The Chandigarh Police also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against certain police personnel for allegedly disseminating defamatory and intimidating communication aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Yadav and the Police Department.

Empanelment of officers at the Centre entailed a rigorous process including a 360-degree evaluation to assess their suitability for appointment in central government ministries, police organizations and agencies.

The process is crucial for selecting IPS officers for senior-level posts in the Central Government.