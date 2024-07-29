Chandigarh: Mobile app to make GMCH-32 navigable

To help patients navigate the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32 effortlessly, the hospital administration is developing a user-friendly mobile app. This app will provide a detailed map of the hospital, allowing patients to easily locate various testing labs, operating theatres (OTs), and wards. Consistently ranked among the top 25 medical institutions in India, Chandigarh’s GMCH-32, established in 1991, spans approximately 36.09 acres. (HT Photo)

With numerous wings, like out-patient departments (OPDs), OTs, laboratories, and testing facilities spread across its large campus, many patients and their attendants struggle to navigate the hospital. With the unique effort, GMCH-32 is set to making it premises accessible on patients’ mobile phones.

“With the increasing patient rush, it is essential not only to provide the best medical services but also to ensure a patient-friendly environment, this is my focus and priority,” said GMCH-32 director-principal Dr AK Attri.

He further added that “With the mapping of the entire hospital, like Google maps, this app will give clear directions to wherever a patient needs to go, from the main gate to the medical OPD, the arrows will lead the patient, saving time, and energy. All hospitals can do this, and with most people carrying mobiles, this service will ease matters.”

The hospital has also started a “May I Help You” initiative, in which students of the College of Nursing guide patients during OPD hours, and also in other areas of the hospital.

Many patients are required to proceed for investigations, have to give samples, collect reports, fill forms for room admissions etc, and the nursing students assist them at every step.

“Many patients find it difficult to walk to different blocks because of their health, so, we are now working to aid their mobility on campus by exploring the concept of e-rickshaws, so that patients can reach the different blocks easily,” said Dr Attri.

Consistently ranked among the top 25 medical institutions in India, GMCH-32, established in 1991, spans approximately 36.09 acres. It features 30 departments providing specialty and super-specialty services across seven blocks, including trauma and emergency care, serving patients from throughout the region.

Last year, the new OPD registration every month was around 8,000 to 11,000 patients, with referrals from various states.