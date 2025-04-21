Chandigarh: Months after firing, late-night vandalism at Sector-32 taxi stand

Nearly six months after a shooting incident left two injured at the Sector-32 taxi stand, fresh violence erupted as two men went on a rampage, vandalising six ambulances parked at the Gosal Taxi Stand near Gate No 2, Sector 32B, on Friday night. According to the police, there is an ongoing dispute between complainant’s brother, and the accused Dharampal alias Prince, who was previously involved in a firing incident at the same taxi stand in October last year. (CCTV Footage)

An FIR has now been registered against two accused — Dharampal, 39, of Dadumajra and an accomplice, Jagtar Singh alias Kala, at the Sector-34 police station.

The complaint was filed by Rajinder Prasad, 53, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon, and co-owner of Gosal Taxi Stand.

Prasad told the police that he had left the stand around 7:30 pm on April 18. The next morning, he received a call from the police informing him about damage to the vehicles. Upon rushing to the stand and reviewing the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage, he identified the accused.

According to the police, there is an ongoing dispute between Prasad’s brother, Rajesh alias Rock, and Dharampal alias Prince, who was previously involved in a firing incident at the same taxi stand in October last year.

Accused wanted to get

back at owners

Dharampal had initially deployed his private vehicles with Rajesh but was later ousted after he allegedly began fiddling with money. In retaliation, Dharampal allegedly orchestrated a firing attack on Rajesh last year with the help of two assailants -- -- Sukhwinder and Dheeraj.

Rajesh had sustained bullet injuries in the attack, and the accused had fled the scene in an ambulance. Dharampal was arrested in this case but was let off on bail recently.

Prasad alleged that Dharampal used to extort money from ambulance drivers in exchange for allowing them to operate and would threaten them of dire consequences if his demands were not met.

On the intervening night of April 18 and 19, Dharampal and Jagtar allegedly arrived at the taxi stand in a white Accent car around 1:48 am. Armed with bricks, stones, and sticks, the duo is said to have smashed the front and rear windshields, side mirrors, and head panels of the ambulances. At least six ambulances and five other taxis were damaged in the attack.

The CCTV footage showed the accused breaking the vehicles’ windows and creating a ruckus.

Upon receiving information, the police team visited the site. The PCR team detained Dharampal from the spot but as there were no eyewitnesses available, initial action was limited.

Subsequently, following Prasad’s statement and verification of CCTV evidence, a formal FIR was registered under Sections 194(2) (affray) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Sector-34 police station against Dharampal S and Jagtar Singh on April 19.

Police are on the lookout for Jagtar Singh, who remains at large. Jagtar, a resident of Kharar, was also arrested in October incident as he helped the two assailants flee in an ambulance after the attack.