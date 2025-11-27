Chandigarh: Morning walker killed in Sector 23 hit-and-run

A 55-year-old resident of Sector 23, identified as Shiv Kumar, was killed after being hit by a speeding car while he was out for a morning walk on Tuesday. Shiv Kumar had reportedly stepped out for his routine morning walk around 5 am. (HT Photo for representation)

The accident occurred around 5 am on the dividing road between Sectors 23 and 36, when a car driver overtook an auto-rickshaw at high speed and rammed into him, police said. The accused car driver fled the spot after the collision.

Eyewitness Shiva, an auto-rickshaw driver, said he was on his way to Tribune Chowk after dropping off a passenger when he noticed the accident.

“As I was crossing the dividing road between Sectors 23 and 26, Shiv Kumar was attempting to cross to the other side. A speeding car suddenly overtook my auto and hit him directly,” he told police.

The victim was rushed to GMCH-16, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered.