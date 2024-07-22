Chandigarh: Mother & child care centre coming up at GMCH-32

An exclusive 260-bed Mother and Child Care Centre, will decrease infant mortality rate and mother mortality rate, said Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Dr AK Attri, Director Principal, on Sunday. An exclusive 260-bed Mother and Child Care Centre will decrease infant mortality rate and mother mortality rate, said Dr AK Attri, Director Principal, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

After years of paperwork, work on the project has finally begun, with a deadline set for December 2025.

Speaking on the project, Dr Attri said, “The project work commenced before the election code of conduct was implemented in March, and the digging for the basement is currently in progress.”

“The center will provide top-quality maternal-care and improve infant outcomes. To reduce infant and maternal mortality rates, the government has launched this project. Our goal is to complete the work by 2025, as progress is currently moving at full speed,” he added.

Comprehensive care to mothers and their children will be soon available under a single roof at the hospital. Notably, the initially proposed budget of ₹35 crore for the construction of the centre has been nearly doubled, now amounting to ₹73 crore.

Following numerous modifications to the project, the centre ultimately received approval. The budget has been adjusted due to several changes in the project planning.

Dr Attri said the centre will have all necessary facilities, including an intensive care unit (ICU) and labour room. The centre, exclusively dedicated to maternity services, will be overseen by the department of neonatal, obstetrics and gynaecology.

All-encompassing services for mother and childcare will be efficiently delivered under one roof, he added.

Situated adjacent to the cobalt therapy unit, the upcoming facility, named Block-K, will feature a six-storey building inclusive of two basement floors. Following the commencement of construction, the building is anticipated to become operational within two years.

The centre aims to alleviate the burden of referring maternity patients to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Additionally, it will enhance the quality of care for patients in the tricity and neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana as well.