Chandigarh: MP Manish Tewari meets Ward No. 34 residents under public outreach campaign

As part of the series of public meetings being held under the public outreach campaign led by Chandigarh member of parliament Manish Tewari, he met with residents of Ward No. 34 and discussed various issues.

Tewari also addressed a public meeting in Sector-47. (HT File)

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Addressing the gathering, Tewari said that under this campaign, he has so far held meetings with residents of 28 out of the city’s 35 wards. “The purpose of this initiative is to establish direct communication with the public and deliberate on solutions to their problems,” he said.

Tewari further mentioned, the issues related to different departments are being raised with the concerned authorities, specifically the problem of contaminated drinking water in certain areas, for which directions have been issued to the relevant department. He emphasised reaching out to people and engaging with them is essential for the overall development of the city, and the campaign will continue in the coming days.

Tewari also addressed a public meeting in Sector-47. After interacting with residents, he noted that the condition of basic amenities such as clean drinking water and roads in the colonies is quite poor. He said he would take up these matters with the concerned officials to ensure that these issues are resolved at the earliest.

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